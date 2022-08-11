Toronto police say a power outage is affecting the city’s downtown core.

Hydro One says they are investigating.

Many office buildings in Toronto’s financial district and Toronto Metropolitan University’s campus have lost power, and many traffic lights are out.

Police say the cause of the outage is currently unknown.

They are reminding people to treat intersections as four-way stops if traffic lights are out.

Hydro One says the outage is related to the transmission system, and more updates will be made available.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.