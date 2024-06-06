Prayer walk organized in west Toronto after shooting kills two

The Mayor of Toronto and the police chief are expected to participate in a prayer walk in Etobicoke on Thursday afternoon after a shooting in a high school parking lot killed two people and injured three.

The shooting happened in the area of North Albion Collegiate Institute in Etobicoke, on the west side of the city, on Sunday night just before 11 p.m.

Police say a group of men were gathered in the parking area after a soccer game when a dark pickup truck arrived. Two suspects reportedly got out and began shooting at the men before fleeing in the truck, police said.

When officers arrived on scene, they found five victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Stewart Morris of Toronto Paramedic Services said all five victims were taken to a local hospital in the city’s west-end.

Police have not speculated about any connection between the victims and the attackers.

A 61-year-old man, identified by police as Delroy (George) Parkes of Woodstock, Ont., died shortly after arriving in hospital. A second person died four days after the shooting and has not yet been identified by police. Investigators are awaiting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The remaining three victims are in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say. Investigators are still looking for two suspects and asking anyone with information to come forward.

This is the third shooting to happen in the city over the weekend. Just under 24 hours prior, police say two random shootings occurred within less than 10 kilometres of each other.

The first shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Martin Grove and Albion roads. A 20-year-old man was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. At this time, no suspect information has been released. The second shooting happened about eight kilometres away in the area of Martin Grove Road and Richgrove Drive. Police say a 14-year-old boy was randomly shot at while walking out of an apartment building at around 2:40 a.m.

Ahead of the prayer walk, Toronto city councillor Vincent Crisanti said in an interview that he believes the city needs more proactive policing.

“We need more neighborhood officers on the ground and we need them in a sustainable way,” said Mr. Crisanti.

Mr. Crisanti added that he has been a member of the Etobicoke community for more than 40 years and is devastated by the violence.

“It’s just unbelievable, there are no words to describe how my community feels,” he said in a phone call. “They’re in tears. They’re absolutely fearful for their lives and are angry… Enough is enough, this has to stop.”

In a post made to X on Wednesday, Premier Doug Ford shared his condolences for the victims and their loved ones.

“This disturbing trend of violence in our streets has to stop. The thugs who are terrorizing our communities need to have the book thrown at them,” Mr. Ford wrote.

Though gun violence had declined in Toronto over the past five years, that trend has reversed in 2024. There have been 193 shootings in Toronto this year—an 18 per cent increase year-to-date, according to Toronto Police data.

A GoFundMe initiated by Mr. Parkes’ daughter has raised over $12,000 to help cover funeral expenses and support the family navigating the tragic loss.

“Our hearts are broken, and our lives have been forever changed,” reads the campaign description. “My father was a beautiful human being who loved his family deeply. He was always kind, grateful, and willing to go above and beyond for everyone he met.”