Canada Preliminary hearing set for Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard’s sex assault case

The Canadian Press
A preliminary hearing has been set for July in the sex assault case of Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard.

Hoggard, 34, was not in a Toronto courtroom on Wednesday when the hearing was set for July 11 and 12.

Toronto police arrested the singer over the summer and charged him with one count of sexual interference and two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm.

They say the charges relate to three separate incidents involving a woman and a girl under the age of 16 that allegedly occurred in the Toronto area in 2016.

Hoggard has previously denied engaging in non-consensual sexual behaviour, but has said he acted in a way that objectifies women.

Allegations of sexual misconduct emerged before the charges were laid, which prompted Hedley to go on an indefinite hiatus.

Hoggard’s case will return to court in May to confirm the date of the preliminary hearing.

