Proposal for Toronto isolation centres approved by city’s board of health

Open this photo in gallery Dr. Eileen de Villa, Medical Officer of Health for the City of Toronto attends a news conference in Toronto, on Jan. 27, 2020, as officials provide an update on the coronavirus in Canada. Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Toronto’s board of health has approved a proposal that would see the city move toward creating voluntary accommodations for those who test positive for COVID-19 but can’t self-isolate at home.

The proposal calls for the city to seek help from the provincial and federal governments in setting up so-called isolation centres.

The plan must now be presented to the full Toronto city council at its next meeting later this month.

The recommendation was put forward by the city’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, who noted many Torontonians share their living space with others.

Documents filed with the board say other cities, such as New York and Chicago, have set up such facilities where people who test positive for the virus can isolate themselves for free.

Toronto previously created similar accommodations for people experiencing homelessness who need to isolate due to COVID-19.

