Prosecutor describes gruesome details of Bruce McArthur’s crimes at sentencing hearing

It was a tiny image in a video that broke the Bruce McArthur case wide open.

A fleeting glimpse at a red vehicle, with no license plate discernible and no clear picture of who was inside, was captured outside the building where Andrew Kinsman lived on the day he disappeared, and a man matching Mr. Kinsman’s description approached. A glint of chrome siding on the car would ultimately be the key to Mr. McArthur’s undoing as a serial killer.

The siding was unique to a 2004 Dodge Caravan. And though more than 6,000 similar models in red from 2003 to 2006 were registered in the Toronto area, only five belonged to someone named Bruce — the name scrawled on Mr. Kinsman’s calendar for the day he disappeared.

The sequence leading up to Mr. McArthur’s arrest was detailed in full on Monday — the first day of sentencing hearings for the 67-year-old landscaper who pleaded guilty last week to eight counts of first-degree murder. Friends and family of the eight men he killed − Skandaraj Navaratnam, Majeed Kayhan, Abdulbasir Faizi, Soroush Mahmudi, Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam, Dean Lisowick, Selim Esen and Mr. Kinsman − packed into the downtown Toronto courtroom amid throngs of community members, police officers, and reporters.

Open this photo in gallery Defence lawyer James Miglin, left to right, Justice John McMahon, court registrar, Bruce McArthur, Crown Attorney Michael Cantlon, Detective Hank Idsinga, and friends and family of victims, back right, are shown in this court sketch in Toronto on Tuesday, January 29, 2019. Alexandra Newbould/The Canadian Press

Crown prosecutor Michael Cantlon took the rare step of asking those in the courtroom to seriously consider their need to be in there — what they heard, he said, could affect their health, their appetite and their sleep. He described, in detail, the photographs Mr. McArthur took of his victims after killing them: some were staged naked, using fur coats and hats. Some had unlit cigars dangling from their lips. At least one had his eyes taped open and another had his mouth pulled open by a hand in the frame. Mr. Cantlon also revealed that Mr. McArthur shaved some of his victims’ heads and beards post-murder. Ziploc bags of hair were later found in a shed Mr. McArthur had access to near the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Toronto.

He added that Mr. McArthur kept a trove of images showing his victims alive — among them, Mr. Kinsman holding up a potted plant, Mr. Faizi beaming for his photographer, and Mr. Navaratnam standing in the middle of a room in a pair of rubber boots. He had more than 100 photographs of Mr. Kinsman, some dating back more than a decade. He kept a missing persons poster seeking information about three of his earliest victims and news reports about the disappearances of two others. A week before murdering Mr. Esen in 2017, Mr. McArthur emailed himself a living photograph of Mr. Navaratnam, who had then been dead for years. His many photographs were then organized into folders for each victim.

“Skanda,” “Basir,” “Hamid,” “#4, “#5,” “Slider,” “Turkish Guy,” “Andy,” and finally, a folder created for a man named John — who was found tied up, but unharmed, the day police arrested Mr. McArthur at his Toronto apartment. The pair met on Growlr — he, like some other victims, was Middle Eastern. Mr. McArthur had downloaded photos of John off social media the day of Mr. Kinsman’s murder. John’s friends and family didn’t know his sexual orientation and the court was told he was married. Mr. McArthur asked him whether anyone knew they were set to meet that day.

“John told Bruce it was a secret, and nobody knew,” Mr. Cantlon said. Mr. McArthur urged John to undress quickly when they entered his apartment that day, and entered the bedroom with handcuffs, saying they were going to try something different. He put a leather bag without holes on John’s head, and refused to remove it when the man protested. When John wiggled free, Mr. McArthur tried to tape his mouth shut. Then, police knocked on the door.

Mr. McArthur’s arrest that day launched one of the largest criminal investigations in Toronto’s history. Police had been probing the Gay Village disappearances for years. A task force called Project Houston sought answers in 2012 for the disappearances of Mr. Navaratnam, Mr. Kayhan and Mr. Faizi. Officers spoke with Mr. McArthur in 2013 after they were informed that he had a romantic relationship with Mr. Navaratnam and visited Mr. Kayhan before his disappearance. But Project Houston was shuttered in 2014.

Mr. McArthur was interviewed by officers again in 2016, when a man alleged that Mr. McArthur had choked him during sex. No charges were laid at the time. Photographs of this man were later found on Mr. McArthur’s electronic devices. In some, he’s wearing a fur coat similar to the one Mr. McArthur posed his victims in after their deaths. Sergeant Paul Gauthier is set to be charged with insubordination and neglect of duty before a police tribunal Tuesday morning in connection to his 2016 interaction with Mr. McArthur. “McArthur’s monstrous nature was difficult to uncover because he led a life of extreme deception, not because of anything to do with the 2016 arrest,” Mr. Gauthier’s lawyer, Lawrence Gridin, said last week. The following year, Mr. Kinsman and Mr. Esen vanished, launching a second task force called Project Prism.

The McArthur case has strained relations between Toronto police and the city’s LGBTQ community, with questions raised about how seriously officers took the disappearances of gay men of South Asian and Middle Eastern descent. Last year, the force’s services board approved an external review of how its officers handle missing-persons cases, but it was not to include the McArthur investigation as the charges were still proceeding through the courts. The head of the review asked the board last week to lift that restriction, after Mr. McArthur’s plea.

The minimum sentence for first-degree murder is a life term with no chance of parole before 25 years. Even if Mr. McArthur receives concurrent sentences, he would be in his 90s before he could apply for conditional release. Sentencing continues Monday afternoon with the reading of victim impact statements, then returns again on Tuesday.