Prosecutors question Kalen Schlatter’s credibility during cross-examination

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

Open this photo in gallery

Defence lawyer Lydia Riva is seen questioning Kalen Schlatter in a March 9, 2020, court sketch.

Alexandra Newbould/The Canadian Press

Prosecutors are questioning the credibility of a Toronto man accused of sexually assaulting and strangling a young woman.

The Crown has begun cross-examining Kalen Schlatter, who first took the stand at his murder trial on Monday.

Crown attorney Bev Richards is suggesting Schlatter repeatedly lies when it’s to his advantage, and that his version of events does not make sense.

Schlatter has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the killing of 22-year-old Tess Richey in November 2017.

He told a Toronto court he met Richey after they left the same club, and the two had a consensual sexual encounter in a stairwell on the night she disappeared.

Schlatter said Richey was alive when the two parted ways and he only later learned of her death.

The young woman’s body was found days after she vanished, in a stairwell a short distance from where she had last been seen.

The Crown alleges Schlatter strangled Richey after she refused to have sex with him.

