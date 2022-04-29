A commuter walks through Union Station in Toronto on April 20.Yader Guzman/The Canadian Press

Metrolinx says protests have affected bus service at three Toronto-area GO Transit hubs this morning, including Toronto’s busy Union Station.

The agency that operates GO Transit says demonstrators gathered around 7:20 a.m. today and restricted access to the Union Station bus terminal.

Spokeswoman Fannie Sunshine says the protesters have since left, but the modified service – which includes alternate boarding locations and connecting bus routes to train lines – remain in place for the time being.

She says customers can also expect delays at the Port Credit station and the Highway 407 bus terminal due to protests there.

Sunshine says additional staff are available to help customers during the disruption.

Metrolinx says it continues to monitor a strike by Union Station electrical workers employed by Toronto Terminal Railways, which has prompted recurring protests for more than a week.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.