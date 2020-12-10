 Skip to main content

Psychologist to continue testimony at Toronto’s van attack trial

Toronto, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
Defence lawyer Boris Bytensky, clockwise from top left, father of the accused Vahe Minassian, Justice Anne Malloy, and defendant Alek Minassian are shown during a murder trial conducted via Zoom videoconference, in this courtroom sketch on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

Alexandra Newbould/The Canadian Press

A psychologist retained by the prosecution is set to continue testifying in Toronto’s van attack trial.

Dr. Percy Wright has said Alek Minassian had anger issues and knew right from wrong.

Minassian has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.

The defence argues the 28-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., should be held not criminally responsible for his actions on April 23, 2018, due to autism spectrum disorder.

Wright has said Minassian told him he wanted to kill 100 people, but was satisfied with killing 10 pedestrians.

Minassian’s state of mind is the sole issue at trial since he has admitted to planning and carrying out the attack.

