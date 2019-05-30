 Skip to main content

Toronto Raptors ticket auction to help support family of hit-and-run victim surpasses $10,000

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

The company that owns the Toronto Raptors says the price of a pair of tickets being auctioned off to support an employee whose son was the victim of a hit and run has surpassed $10,000.

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment says a local entrepreneur put up the five-figure bid for the tickets to Game 1 of the NBA Finals, which are being sold online to benefit the Chowdhury family.

Four-year-old Radiul Chowdhury was critically injured when he was struck by a motorcycle in the city’s east end Sunday afternoon. The boy’s father, Ruhul Chowdhury, works for MLSE.

The company says all the money raised from the auction, which began Tuesday night and closes at noon, will be directly donated to the Chowdhury family.

In an update Wednesday evening, MLSE says Paramount Fine Foods CEO Mohamad Fakih has pledged to donate his $10,000 bid even if he doesn’t win the auction.

Toronto police say two people are now in custody, after a 32-year-old woman from Markham, Ont., turned herself in Thursday morning.

She’s been charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on Monday and faces charges including leaving the scene, driving with an improper licence and driving without insurance.

