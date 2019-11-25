 Skip to main content

Toronto

Register
AdChoices

Reflective gear part of keeping pedestrians safe, group says after controversy

Paola Loriggio
TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A safety initiative that saw municipal officials distribute arm bands to seniors in Toronto over the weekend sparked a public outcry, but a national safety organization says pedestrians should take steps to make themselves more visible.

The Canada Safety Council, which was not involved in the event, says every other form of transportation in Canada has requirements for lights or reflectors, which has helped drive down fatal collisions over time.

“Pedestrians are the only things that are circulating out there to which there’s no requirement to have any kind of reflectors or lights or anything like that, and that’s probably why their numbers are not really changing much over the years,” said Raynald Marchand, the organization’s general manager of programs.

Story continues below advertisement

Roughly 300 pedestrians across the country died each year from 2013 through 2015, with the number spiking to 346 in 2016 and dropping to 284 in 2017, according to Transport Canada. Toronto alone has reported 31 pedestrian deaths so far this year.

Wearing reflective clothing, while not mandatory, could reduce the risk to pedestrians, particularly at night or in bad weather, Marchand said.

A pedestrian safety event in east Toronto saw police hand out arm bands to seniors on Saturday, setting off a wave of backlash from critics who said it placed the responsibility on pedestrians rather that focusing on dangerous drivers.

Among the critics was Toronto’s former city planner and mayoral candidate, Jennifer Keesmaat, who noted the number of collisions in the city rose — and the number of tickets for provincial traffic offences decreased — after the police force eliminated its dedicated traffic enforcement team in 2013.

“As ticketing went down, injury and death on our city streets has gone up. Who will be held accountable?” she said on Twitter.

Police, meanwhile, said the weekend event and the arm bands were requested by a committee that acts as a liaison with the city’s Chinese community and included information on other safety initiatives.

The force also said the traffic enforcement team would be restored and would target high-collision areas and address dangerous behaviours such as aggressive and distracted driving.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ll continue to do all we can to protect our communities and eliminate deaths and injuries on our roads,” deputy police chief Peter Yuen said in a statement.

Other communities in Canada have given out reflective arm bands in recent years as they seek to increase pedestrian safety, including Halifax and Nanaimo, B.C.

Marchand, of the Canada Safety Council, said it’s in the interest of pedestrians to do what they can to protect themselves.

“It’s everyone’s responsibility to be safe....everyone has to be part of the solution,” he said.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies