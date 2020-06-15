Rest of Ontario enters Stage 2 on Friday except Toronto, Peel and Windsor-Essex

Open this photo in gallery Ontario Premier Doug Ford gives his daily briefing in Toronto on Monday, June 15, 2020. Ontario reported 181 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, with the majority in Toronto and Peel Region. The Canadian Press

All regions of Ontario except for Toronto, Peel and Windsor-Essex will be in Stage 2 of the province’s phased reopening plan as of Friday.

Most areas of the province were allowed to enter the second stage last Friday, except for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, some regions that border the United States and those with COVID-19 outbreaks among migrant workers.

Premier Doug Ford announced Monday that the regions that can join them this Friday are: Durham, Haldimand-Norfolk, Halton, Hamilton, Lambton, Niagara and York.

“For the regions still remaining in Stage 1 – Toronto, Peel and Windsor-Essex – we ask you, please be patient because we can’t let our guard down,” Ford said.

“But the good news is the public health trends across the province are going in the right direction.”

The government is expected to provide another assessment of those regions’ progress next Monday.

Ontario reported 181 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, with the majority in Toronto and Peel Region.

Toronto added 85 new cases Monday, with Peel adding 41, and all other regions reporting fewer than 10, including many with no new cases.

Windsor-Essex reported seven new cases Monday and 26 the day before. Health Minister Christine Elliott said the region is “very close” to being able to open up, but noted that a number of people in the community, including health professionals, cross the United States border for work.

The total of 181 is the lowest number of new daily cases since late March. They bring the province to a total of 32,370, including 2,527 deaths – eight more than the previous day – and 27,213 resolved cases.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 dropped from 438 to 419, and the number of people on ventilators decreased as well, while intensive care rates remained stable.

Ontario completed 21,751 tests in the previous day, with Health Minister Christine Elliott noting that the falling number of new cases coincides with increased rates of testing, keeping the positivity rate at “all-time lows.”

The number of long-term care homes with active COVID-19 outbreaks rose by two since Sunday, to 69.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, 32 homes that had previous outbreaks declared resolved have re-entered outbreak situations.

That includes Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, Ont., where nearly half of the residents died due to COVID-19. It had been outbreak-free since mid-May.

Nearly 1,800 long-term care residents have died amid outbreaks, according to data from the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

