Restaurants don’t want to give up their patios for bike lanes

Open this photo in gallery The curb lane patio outside of Hurrricanes Pub in Toronto on July 30, 2020. Carlos Osorio/The Globe and Mail

A series of pop-up patios sprouted in the curb lane along Bloor Street West last month, as the city tapped the brakes on the installation of a new bike lane and offered the space instead to struggling bars and restaurants.

Although the patios were always intended to be temporary – a stopgap lasting a few weeks until bike lane construction began – some business owners want the lanes deferred just a bit longer, saying that the extra outdoor spaces are helping keep them afloat.

“I think we should have bike lanes … but if we want to have restaurants next year, like if you want anything to be open, to ride your bike to, we might want to [delay them] another four months,” said Nick Kennedy, owner of the cocktail bar Civil Liberties.

Story continues below advertisement

The tension over how best to use the curb lane of the key downtown high street is a reflection of debates going on in cities around the world, as policy-makers and planners weigh repurposing public space to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Debates such as these often pit popular uses against each other, each with a clear need and a vocal constituency. But there is a limited amount of urban space, forcing hard choices.

According to the city, the Bloor lanes were deliberately delayed to maximize the number of weekends for the patios, but it was made clear to businesses that installation would begin after the August long weekend. The work is slated to be substantially complete by September.

Councillor Mike Layton, whose ward includes some of the Bloor Street patios, warned that pushing installation of the lanes into the fall carries its own problems.

“There’s only a certain window that we’ve given for these firms to go in and do the work,” he said. “We can’t really tell them, well, you’re going to be doing it two months later. Without paying a significant penalty.”

The city moved to Stage 3 reopening, permitting indoor bar and restaurant service, on Friday. Some business owners say, though, that patios will remain an important way to attract patrons who may not yet be comfortable going inside.

For Mr. Kennedy, health concerns are enough to prevent him from resuming indoor operations just yet. The installation of his pop-up patio had allowed him to bring back his full complement of staff, he added, and losing the space would cut his customer capacity in half.

Story continues below advertisement

At the advocacy group Cycle Toronto, campaign manager Kevin Rupasinghe acknowledged that losing patios may be hard for businesses. But he also pointed out that having safe cycling infrastructure on Bloor Street could help bring more people to the area.

“We’re confident the second it goes in, it’s going to be very, very well used, by many, many people that are still looking for safe ways to get around during the pandemic,” he said.

“The majority of people that would move on Bloor [before the pandemic] was on the subway. Thousands of those people will be looking for physically distant and safe ways to get around. And so we’re going to be pulling in thousands of people from underground and having them cruise along the street. They can hop off and stop and shop.”

The westward extension of the Bloor Street bike lane, which now ends at Shaw Avenue, has been in the works for years. Its installation was accelerated by the pandemic, as one of a series of new bike lanes that city staff argued could help ward off a surge in car use by people concerned about riding transit.

Crews will start Tuesday building the lanes on Bloor, which are to extend to High Park, requiring the removal of the recently installed curb-lane patios.

At the café Filosophy, co-owner Toula Bekiaris said their curb lane patio had tripled the business’s outdoor space and was very important to revenues. She accepted that the temporary nature of the patios had been clear from the start – saying that having one for even a few weeks was a bonus – but hoped the city’s creativity in allowing these spaces might lead to more municipal open-mindedness around people dining on the sidewalk.

Story continues below advertisement

“It just adds to the feel of the street,” she said. “So I’m hoping there’ll be some flexibility for enhanced sidewalk patios, because it’s very rigid right now to get a sidewalk patio.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.



