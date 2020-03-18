 Skip to main content
Ridership on GO Transit falls 80 per cent as coronavirus hits public transit systems

Oliver MooreUrban Affairs Reporter
Open this photo in gallery

A lone traveller waits on a westbound GO Train platform at Union Station in Toronto on March 16, 2020.

Richard Buchan/The Canadian Press

Ridership is down so much that Toronto’s most heavily used transit agencies say people can maintain safe “social distancing” while on board, though critics argue that some vehicles may still be too crowded.

Transit agencies have been exempted from Ontario’s guidelines restricting how many people can gather in one place – limits set at 250 people last week were lowered to 50 on Tuesday – raising questions about how their vehicles can be safe to use.

That was far from a problem Wednesday morning on GO Transit, which carries 300,000 people on the typical weekday. According to a spokeswoman, ridership was down 80 per cent from normal.

“We’ve never even seen it like this before,” Anne Marie Aikins, a spokeswoman for Metrolinx, which oversees GO Transit, said Wednesday. “Even with the reduced service [introduced Wednesday], we didn’t experience crowding.”

The Toronto Transit Commission has also acknowledged declines, but has not put a specific figure on the change.

The advocacy group TTCRiders called this week for the TTC to adjust service to reduce passenger density. This is being attempted at transit agencies such as the one in Houston, which will add buses on heavily used routes while also marking every other seat as not to be used.

A spokesman for the TTC, which carries 1.7 million riders on a normal weekday, said they believe the number of passengers has dropped enough since the new coronavirus outbreak that people are generally able to spread out.

“The reality is that if you’re on the system right now, ridership is down,” Stuart Green said Tuesday. “On the subways, for example, it’s quite easy to stay a good distance away from people.”

He also confirmed that TTC fare-enforcement officers continue to be deployed, but added that these are “extraordinary times” and the inspectors were to “focus on education and customer service while respecting the importance of social distancing.”

While many people are working from home and some are required to stay isolated, others continue to move about the city. Pictures posted on social media show that while some transit vehicles are eerily quiet, others remain fairly full.

Shelagh Pizey-Allen, executive director of TTCRiders, said that it’s not good enough that vehicles may happen to be empty enough to create space. Instead, she argued, the TTC needs to adjust crowding standards to be certain this will happen.

“It’s about the TTC ensuring that everywhere in the system there is enough service to maintain social distancing and committing to a service standard that would accomplish that,” she said.

Data from elsewhere in North America point to massive drops in transit usage.

In New York, ridership in some subway routes has dropped by 50 per cent. In San Francisco, the transit agency said Monday that ridership was down about 60 per cent the previous day. And in Boston, drops by nearly 50 per cent on the subway had led its transit agency to reduce service to the normal Sunday schedule.

In Toronto, the TTC is maintaining usual service. Metrolinx said recently it would run fewer vehicles due to the reductions in ridership, Ms. Aikins said, but also in order to rotate staff to make sure they remain healthy and able to work if the pandemic worsens.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters.

