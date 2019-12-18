Samuel Opoku, accused in Toronto feces assaults, released on bail

Open this photo in gallery Samuel Opoku was arrested last month. HO/The Canadian Press

A man accused of throwing liquefied feces on five people in and around Toronto university campuses has been released on bail.

Samuel Opoku was arrested last month after three separate attacks on or around the University of Toronto and York University.

He was charged with five counts each of assault with a weapon and mischief in relation to the incidents, which allegedly involved two men and three women.

Opoku’s lawyer says his client is contending with mental health issues, but offered no details.

Jordan Weisz did not share the conditions of Opoku’s bail, but says they were set after close collaboration between Crown and defence lawyers as well as the judge.

Opoku is due to return to court on Dec. 23.

