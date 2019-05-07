 Skip to main content

Toronto Second fire collapses part of Toronto high school, nearby homes evacuated

The Canadian Press
Toronto’s fire chief says part of a local high school has collapsed and neighbouring residents have had to leave their homes after the second fire in as many days broke out at the building.

Matthew Pegg says the second fire at York Memorial Collegiate Institute broke out around 3 a.m., nearly 12 hours after the first blaze began.

Pegg says the new fire that has caused a partial collapse of the school appears to be separate and distinct in a different location from the earlier fire.

He says no injuries have been reported.

Pegg says the province’s Fire Marshal’s office and Toronto police are investigating.

He advises any nearby residents who have noticed smoke in their homes to leave the area.

