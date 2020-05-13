Second resident of Toronto homeless shelter dies of COVID-19

Toronto’s top public health official says a second man who uses the city’s homeless shelter system has died of COVID-19.

Dr. Eileen de Villa says the man in his 70s was a resident of the city’s largest homeless shelter, Seaton House.

She says he died in hospital on Monday.

Dr. De Villa says Seaton House has been experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19 since April 6.

She says all residents of the shelter have been tested for the virus, and the 28 people who tested positive were moved off-site.

A man in his 50s who lived at Dixon Hall Schoolhouse died of COVID-19 on May 5.

