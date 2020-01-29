 Skip to main content

Toronto

Sentencing hearing begins for two men convicted of gang sexual assault at Toronto bar

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
The mother of a woman gang-raped by two men in a Toronto bar has given an emotional statement to the court.

Choking back tears, the woman described how the lengthy attack captured on video crippled her then 24-year-old daughter emotionally.

The victim-impact statement came during a sentencing hearing for the two attackers.

The Crown wants 12 years for Enzo De Jesus Carrasco, 34, and Gavin MacMillan, 44.

Both were found guilty of gang sexual assault and administering a stupefying drug.

The hours-long attack took place Dec. 14, 2016, at the bar MacMillan owned and De Jesus Carrasco managed.

