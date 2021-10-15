 Skip to main content
Sentencing hearing set for teen found guilty of sex assault at St. Mike’s school in Toronto

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Toronto police at St. Michael's College School in Toronto in 2018.

Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

A teen found guilty of sexually assaulting another student at an all-boys Catholic school in Toronto is set to have a sentencing hearing today.

The teen was found guilty of gang sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, and assault after a boy was sodomized with a broom handle in a locker room at St. Michael’s College School.

The defence has previously said they are seeking probation with no jail time while the prosecution is looking for a short sentence behind bars.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused teen testified he feared he’d become the victim of a sexual assault if he didn’t hold his friend’s arm down on Nov. 7, 2018, in the locker room after a football game.

The incident was captured on cellphone video and shared widely on social media before police launched an investigation, which sparked a national discussion on hazing in youth sports.

The judge didn’t buy the accused teen’s argument and said he could have chosen not to participate.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

