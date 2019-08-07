 Skip to main content

Toronto Sexual assault charges withdrawn against one accused in St. Michael’s College School case

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Sexual assault charges against a teen from a private school in Toronto have been withdrawn.

The boy had faced two sex assault charges and one assault charge related to an alleged incident at St. Michael’s College School last November.

The Crown says after a comprehensive review of the case, there isn’t a reasonable prospect for conviction and all three charges were withdrawn.

Six other students at the all-boys Catholic school still face charges related to two alleged sexual assaults and one alleged assault related to one of the school’s football teams.

Police have said the alleged incidents all took place on school grounds last fall.

The incidents led to the expulsion of all seven students as well as the resignation of the school’s top two officials.

