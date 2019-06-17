 Skip to main content

Toronto Woman shot at Nathan Phillips Square during massive Raptors rally, police say

Vjosa Isai
Toronto
The Globe and Mail

Toronto Police confirmed a woman was shot in Nathan Phillips Square just before 4 p.m., though the extent of her injuries is currently unknown.

Police spokesperson Const. David Hopkinson said emergency responders are at the scene.

Police are awaiting to confirm whether others have also been injured. It’s unclear as of yet whether the shooter has been apprehended by police, in a moment of chaos that rippled through the crowd and caused a brief interruption in Larry Tanenbaum’s speech.

More to come.

