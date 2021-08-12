SIU clears Toronto police officers of wrongdoing after shooting man in crisis

Ontario’s police watchdog has cleared two Toronto police officers of wrongdoing after they shot a man in a mental health crisis.

The Special Investigations Unit says officers were called several times over three days in mid-April for a man with schizophrenia who had missed appointments for his medication.

The SIU says on April 13, after several days without answer at his apartment, two officers banged on the man’s door.

The agency says the man answered the door holding a knife and managed to drag an officer inside his apartment and lock the door.

The officer inside as well as her partner outside fired two shots each, striking the man in the stomach, causing a lengthy hospital stay.

The SIU says the there is no reasonable grounds to believe the officers acted unlawfully while in a life-threatening situation.