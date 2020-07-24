SIU investigating after cyclist killed in crash north of Toronto

Ontario’s police watchdog says it’s investigating after a deadly crash this morning north of Toronto.

The Special Investigations Unit says a York Regional Police officer observed a speeding vehicle in King Township, Ont., shortly after 7 a.m.

It says the officer began following the vehicle, which collided with a cyclist a short time later.

The SIU says the cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, but the agency offered no other details.

It’s calling on anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

The SIU investigates all incidents involving police in which someone is killed, injured or accused of sexual assault.

