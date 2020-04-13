 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Toronto

SIU investigating after suspect struck by Toronto police cruiser during arrest

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after it says a man was struck by a Toronto police cruiser during his arrest.

The Special Investigations Unit says officers were responding to a robbery in the city’s downtown core around 6:40 p.m. Sunday and found a man with a knife who was deemed a person of interest.

The SIU says the 28-year-old man ran away and the officers following him.

The agency says the officers used their stun guns but the man continued to run away.

The SIU says he was struck by the cruiser shortly afterwards.

It says the man was taken to hospital and was diagnosed with a serious injury.

The watchdog says an investigator, two forensic investigators and a collision reconstructionist have been assigned to the case.

The SIU investigates incidents involving police in which someone is killed, injured or accused of sexual assault.

