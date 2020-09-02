Six people injured after drive-by shooting at Toronto bakery

Toronto police say six people were injured in a drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning.

Police say the incident happened at around 2 a.m. at a bakery.

They say officers arrived to find the injured people at the bakery and a nearby restaurant.

Investigators say all six people suffered from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

They’re looking to speak with anybody who witnessed the incident or has security footage of it.

A description of the suspects or the vehicle involved was not immediately released.

