Six people taken to hospital after boat crash near Toronto’s Woodbine Beach

Police and paramedics say several people have been injured, one of whom is in life-threatening condition, after a boat crashed into some rocks near a beach in Toronto.

Toronto paramedics say the call came in at 12:40 p.m. from the area of Woodbine Beach.

They say all of the injured are adult men.

Police had earlier tweeted that six people were being taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

They later reported that one patient had “taken a turn for the worse” and had lost vital signs.

Paramedics say four to five other men are being assessed at the scene.

