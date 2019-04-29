 Skip to main content

Six St. Michael’s students facing sexual assault charges have cases put over to June

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

The case of six students facing sex assault charges following an investigation into alleged incidents at a private Toronto school has been put over to June.

A seventh student charged is being dealt with separately.

The charges against the boys stem from three alleged incidents that occurred at St. Michael’s College School in the fall term.

Toronto police have said two of the incidents were alleged sexual assaults while the third was an alleged assault.

Court heard the cases have moved to the judicial pre-trial phase where lawyers and the judge meet in private to discuss various issues.

The cases have been put over to June 14 and June 27.

