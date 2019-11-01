 Skip to main content

Toronto

Six stabbed after fight breaks out at 'rowdy' party in Toronto

The Canadian Press
Toronto police say a suspect is in custody after six people were stabbed at what they called a rowdy house party Thursday night.

Police received the call just before midnight and say they found multiple people suffering from stab wounds, including at least two people with life threatening injuries.

They say one of the victims walked himself to hospital, where he eventually passed out from severe injuries.

Investigators say there were reports of a fight breaking out before the stabbing.

Officers were able to arrest the suspect, described as between 18 and 20 years old, within an hour.

Police say they’re still investigating the incident.

