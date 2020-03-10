Six-year-old child falls from balcony in Toronto

A six-year-old child is in serious condition after falling from a balcony in northwest Toronto.

Police say they responded to the apartment complex shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Const. David Hopkinson says the child fell from a balcony on a high floor.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto paramedic Deputy Commander Steve Henderson says they transported the patient to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.