Six-year-old child falls from balcony in Toronto

A six-year-old child is in serious condition after falling from a balcony in northwest Toronto.
Police say they responded to the apartment complex shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Const. David Hopkinson says the child fell from a balcony on a high floor.
Toronto paramedic Deputy Commander Steve Henderson says they transported the patient to a trauma centre in serious condition.
