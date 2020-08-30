Small aircraft lands on Highway 404 north of Toronto; no injuries reported

Open this photo in gallery First responders are seen at the scene where an airplane landed beside highway 404 in Markham, Ont., in a still image made from traffic camera footage on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. HO/The Canadian Press

Police north of Toronto are telling drivers to expect heavy traffic after a small aircraft landed on Highway 404.

Police say the pilot and passengers are out of the plane and sustained no injuries from the incident.

It’s unclear at this time why the plane made the unusual touchdown.

Police say the plane is on the east side of Highway 404 at 16th Avenue, just north of Buttonville Airport in Markham, Ont.

Images from a traffic camera near the area showed police vehicles surrounding what appeared to be a plane parked beside the highway.

York police say they anticipate delays as motorists slow down to gaze at the unexpected sight.

