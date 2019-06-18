 Skip to main content

Some post-secondary campuses in Toronto evacuated due to bomb threats, police say

Some post-secondary campuses in Toronto evacuated due to bomb threats, police say

The Canadian Press
Toronto police say some post-secondary campuses in the city have been evacuated due to bomb threats.

Police say “numerous” threats were made but did not say which institutions were targeted or how many were evacuated.

Ryerson University tweeted that its Chang School was closed today for a police investigation and directed community members to the Podium building.

OCAD University said all its buildings had been evacuated and would remain closed until further notice but did not say whether it was related to the investigation.

Both schools said they would alert students, staff and faculty to any developments in the situation.

Police are urging anyone who has received a threat or has information related to them to come forward.

