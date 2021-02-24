Some travellers arriving at Toronto’s Pearson airport fined for violating Quarantine Act, police say

Open this photo in gallery Passengers wait to be tested for COVID-19 after arriving at Toronto Pearson International Airport, on Feb. 15, 2021. CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

Police say several people have refused to comply with new COVID-19 restrictions after arriving at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport.

Peel Region police say most cases were resolved after conversations with officers but some people still refused to comply and were fined.

The Quarantine Act says anyone arriving in Canada must stay in an isolation hotel for three nights.

They may only leave after a negative COVID-19 test, but are expected to self-isolate for a total of 14 days.

Staying in a government-approved isolation hotel costs up to $2,000 for the three-night stay.

Police say they will not detain anyone for violating the Quarantine Act absent aggravating circumstances such as an offence under the Criminal Code.

Editor’s note: (Feb. 24, 2021): This story has been updated to reflect $2,000 is the cost for the entire quarantine hotel stay, not per night.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians returning by land can’t be barred entry, but they can be fined for not getting COVID-19 tests. The Canadian Press

