Canada St. Michael’s cancels basketball, football seasons amid sexual assault investigation

St. Michael's cancels basketball, football seasons amid sexual assault investigation

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

A prestigious Toronto private school rocked by allegations of assault and sexual assault by students has cancelled a number of sports programs.

In a note to parents Wednesday afternoon, St. Michael’s College School says that in light of the recent scandal, it made “the difficult but necessary decision” to cancel the basketball program this year and two football programs next year.

Last month, six students were charged with sex assault in connection with an incident that involved several members of a school’s sports team and was captured on video.

Police say they are investigating a total of six incidents involving students at the school, including one that police sources say involved members of a different team.

The all-boys Catholic school says students involved in competitive sports will participate in workshops about bullying, harassment and abuse.

St. Michael’s says students, faculty, and staff have been participating in workshops throughout December that focus on the healing and well-being of all students.

