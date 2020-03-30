Staff at Toronto Public Health HQ ordered home after office hit by COVID-19 outbreak

Staff at the headquarters of Toronto Public Health were told to stay home if they came to the office in the last 10 days, after cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed among the employees.

While the agency has not provided the number of people impacted by this move, a union member speaking on condition of anonymity said that the facility had been entirely shut down, including the supervised injection site The Works, affecting 60 to 70 employees.

The agency’s order, which was issued to staff in an emergency message Sunday evening, is a sharp escalation of the agency’s response as recently as Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

In an email to staff late Friday afternoon, sent on behalf of the city’s associate medical officer of health, Dr. Michael Finkelstein, the agency acknowledged that there were “some” positive diagnoses among staff. The message said that “everyone who needs to be in self-isolation is now at home.”

About 48 hours later, the message abruptly changed.

“We carefully assessed this situation and at this time we are asking for all TPH staff who worked at [headquarters] from March 20-29 to work from home [Monday] and self-isolate,” read a note to staff Sunday evening, conveyed via the agency’s emergency notification system.

The building was being cleaned, according to the union member, and staff were being encouraged to return as early as Tuesday. He said the bulk of the staff working at the facility were engaged in contact tracing, trying to establish with whom people testing positive for COVID-19 might have come into contact, and operating the city’s pandemic hotline.

In a statement Monday afternoon from Dave Mitchell, president of CUPE 79, the union local whose membership includes city health workers, he said that they are “closely following” plans to re-open the site.

“We are … urging Toronto Public Health to implement heightened safety precautions to protect these staff members and the critical work they do in helping track and manage the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

The message requested that recipients confirm they had got it.

Story continues below advertisement

It was not immediately clear what changed between Friday and Sunday. A spokeswoman for Toronto Public Health said it would take time to get answers to these questions and issued a statement saying that such diagnoses among staff were to be expected.

“Given that COVID-19 is spreading in our community, we were prepared for this unfortunate situation,” read the statement, sent by Lenore Bromley. “Since COVID-19 is not spread through the air, a building is not considered at risk if there is a case in a building. Only individuals who have close and prolonged contact with a COVID-19 positive case is considered at risk. We have communicated directly with these individuals. We have also conducted a deep cleaning and disinfection throughout our office.”

Under normal circumstances, the public health headquarters, at 277 Victoria Street in downtown Toronto, provides a number of services to the public. It is the location of one of the city’s supervised injection sites, offers low-cost or free dental care and helps homeless people without identification access services.