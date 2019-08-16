 Skip to main content

Toronto Statement made to police by suspect in Toronto van attack to be made public next month

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Statement made to police by suspect in Toronto van attack to be made public next month

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Details of what a man accused in Toronto’s deadly van attack told police after his arrest will be made public next month.

Justice Anne Molloy says a publication ban on Alek Minassian’s statement to police will be lifted on Sept. 27.

Minassian, 26, is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in the incident that took place on Yonge Street on April 23, 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

His lawyer had argued to have Minassian’s police statement and all other pre-trial documents placed under a publication ban until Minassian’s trial was complete.

Boris Bytensky argued that publishing the details would taint potential witnesses at trial, a position supported by the Crown, but one that the judge disagreed with.

Several media outlets, including The Canadian Press, had argued against Bytensky’s request for the publication ban.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter