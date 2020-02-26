 Skip to main content

Toronto

Strike deadline extended by 48 hours as talks progress between Toronto’s outside workers, city

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
A garbage collection crew picks up residential trash in Toronto, in a Jan. 19, 2012, file photo. The city has said garbage collection, recreation centres and city-owned event spaces would all be affected if a strike does take place.

Kevin Van Paassen/The Globe and Mail

The union representing thousands of Toronto city workers says it has agreed to extend a strike deadline by 48 hours as talks continue.

CUPE 416 President Eddie Mariconda says the union and the city are making progress at the bargaining table and want more time to reach an agreement.

Earlier today, Toronto Mayor John Tory said he was confident a deal can be reached to avert a strike by the union representing about 5,000 city employees.

The workers has been without a contract since Dec. 31.

The union says provisions around job security for senior employees have been the primary sticking point during contract talks, which included mediated negotiations over the weekend.

The city has said garbage collection, recreation centres and city-owned event spaces would all be affected if a strike does take place.

