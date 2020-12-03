Students self-isolating after more positive COVID-19 tests at Thorncliffe Park Public School in Toronto

Open this photo in gallery Thorncliffe Park Public School, seen here in East York, Toronto, on Nov. 25, 2020, is minutes away from a cluster of high-rise apartment buildings that serve as a landing pad for immigrant families. Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Nearly half of the children attending one of the country’s largest elementary schools are self-isolating at home and three teachers have refused to work after a COVID-19 testing blitz uncovered more cases among students and staff.

Thorncliffe Park Public School has temporarily closed 18 of its 42 classes after a voluntary testing program uncovered more than two dozen staff and students were infected, said Toronto District School Board spokesman Ryan Bird. That means there were one or two positive cases in each of the 18 classrooms, as opposed to one large cluster in a class.

The school, northeast of the city’s downtown, is minutes away from a cluster of high-rise apartment buildings that serves as a landing pad for immigrant families, mainly from South Asian countries.

The school is part of a provincial program that is testing students and staff in areas experiencing high rates of COVID-19 infections. Education Minister Stephen Lecce told reporters on Thursday that the aim of the program is to reduce transmission of the virus. He did not directly answer questions on whether he wants to see more asymptomatic testing in schools. Instead, Mr. Lecce said he relied on the advice of the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Students and staff at the school were tested last Thursday and Friday, and on Monday. The school’s enrolment is around 1,400, but this year only about 750 opted for in-person learning. The remaining students chose virtual school.

On Thursday, about 350 students were self-isolating at home for two weeks, and studying remotely. Toronto Public Health did not close the entire school.

Vinita Dubey, the associate medical officer of health, said in an e-mailed statement that not all COVID-19 cases related to schools are infected at school.

“Decisions on whether or not schools should stay open are based on many factors including how many cases are related to the school, how many of the cases could have been acquired or spread in the school, and how well the school is implementing protective measures,” Dr. Dubey said.

Jennifer Brown, president of the Elementary Teachers of Toronto union local, said that three teachers at Thorncliffe submitted a work refusal to the principal on Thursday morning, saying the conditions in their classroom were “unsafe.” The Ministry of Labour was investigating the situation.

Ms. Brown said while she understood the value of keeping schools open for the academic and social well-being of children, the government has failed. “Make the schools safe by funding them appropriately to provide the ventilation that is required, to provide windows that open … provide the funding that we can have smaller class sizes, so that outbreaks are minimized,” she said.

The neighbourhood around the school has had a large number of COVID-19 cases since the fall. It is unclear whether infections were transmitted in the school or in the community.

Janine McCready, an infectious-diseases physician at Michael Garron Hospital, one of the organizations conducting the testing blitz, said that she and her colleagues have reached out to offer retesting to students in eight classes who were instructed to self-isolate, and are arranging tests at a pop-up site in the area.

“Given the potential exposure to a COVID-19 contact in the school, a retest will help understand the extent of exposures and spread within any given classroom,” Dr. McCready said in an e-mail.

