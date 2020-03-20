 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Toronto

Suspect arrested after sword attack at business in Toronto’s north end, police say

The Canadian Press
Toronto police say they’re investigating after a man with two swords attacked a person at a business in the city’s north end.

Police say they were able to arrest the suspect, who was still at the scene when they arrived on Friday morning.

Investigators say a man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police are investigating what prompted the attack.

