Suspect arrested after sword attack at business in Toronto’s north end, police say

Toronto police say they’re investigating after a man with two swords attacked a person at a business in the city’s north end.
Police say they were able to arrest the suspect, who was still at the scene when they arrived on Friday morning.
Investigators say a man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Police are investigating what prompted the attack.
Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.