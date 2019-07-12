 Skip to main content

Toronto Suspect arrested in connection with stabbings during Raptors’ victory parade

The Canadian Press
Toronto police have made an arrest after a stabbing in the city’s downtown during last month’s massive parade to mark the Raptors’ NBA championship win.

Police have said they were called to the area of Yonge and Dundas streets on June 17 at the height of the celebration around 2 p.m.

They said a man stabbed three men and a boy following an altercation.

All four victims were taken to hospital in serious condition, and police had said the suspect fled the area.

Police say they arrested a 29-year-old male suspect Thursday. He is facing multiple charges including three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.

They say he is expected to appear in a Toronto court on Friday.

