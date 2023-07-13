A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second degree murder over the death of a woman who was killed by a stray bullet in Toronto’s east end last week.

Police say 44-year-old Karolina Huebner-Makurat was killed while walking in the Leslieville neighbourhood at Queen Street and Carlaw Avenue around 12:20 p.m. on Friday.

Police say officer responded to reports of a physical alternation between three males.

Toronto police say two of the men “brandished handguns and discharged them at each other.”

Police have asked for the public’s help in identifying two additional suspects.

Police say Huebner-Makurat was walking in the area and was hit by a stray bullet.