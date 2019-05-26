Suspects flee after young child is struck by a motorcycle in Toronto

A young boy was struck Sunday afternoon by a motorcycle in an east-end Toronto neighbourhood.

Two riders of a Harley-Davidson-style motorcycle fled the scene and are now being sought by police. A male driver between 40 and 50 rode away after the impact. His female passenger, who is believed to be in her twenties, also fled.

Witnesses described a mother cradling her severely injured son, believed to be about four years old, who was falling in and out of consciousness as ambulances arrived.

Late on Sunday, Toronto Police spokespeople said the child was alive and being treated at the Hospital for Sick Children. In the afternoon, police told the public the child had died, only to apologize hours later for unwittingly circulating “misinformation.”

Sunday night, the child remained in hospital with life-threatening injuries. Investigators say they have videos taken at the time of the crash, which happened around 1:30 p.m. They are calling for the two motorcyclists to turn themselves in.

“Please come forward. Help us with this investigation. That will assist us. It will assist the family,” Toronto Police Sergeant Carm Zambri said to reporters at the scene.

The collision occurred near a public park in a residential area of Scarborough, just north of Victoria Park and St. Clair Avenues.

City planners are currently being asked to curb the potential for fatal accidents at busy arterial roads such as these.

Just two months ago, Mayor John Tory spoke about these issues in a speech to the Empire Club of Canada.

“In 2018, there were 41 pedestrian fatalities in Toronto. And of those 41, 16 occurred in Scarborough,” Mr. Tory said during the March speech.

The mayor promised to look at lowering speed limits and installing more red-light cameras.

“All people, especially, senior citizens and young people need more places to cross the street,” Mr. Tory said.

The mayor was elected after promising to implement a road-safety plan to reduce traffic deaths and serious injuries.

Critics, however, say the plan has not brought about a meaningful change in the number of people being hurt and killed in Toronto’s streets.

While police at the scene described the boy as four years old, a Toronto Police spokeswoman later said he was “between three and five years old.”

It was not clear why police mistakenly said that the child had died. “I think we’re looking into that," Constable Allyson Douglas-Cook said.