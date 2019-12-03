 Skip to main content

Toronto

Register
AdChoices

TCHC to no longer allow window air conditioners after toddler killed by falling unit

Paola Loriggio
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The Toronto Community Housing Corporation launched an investigation last month to find out how a window-mounted air conditioner tumbled from an eighth-floor suite and hit a two-year-old girl.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Toronto’s affordable housing agency says it will no longer allow tenants to install window air conditioners, nearly a month after a toddler was struck and killed by a falling unit.

The Toronto Community Housing Corporation says it has also begun removing window air conditioners from its multistorey buildings, except in cases where they are installed over a balcony.

The agency says it will start removing air conditioners from townhouses afterward, and all units it takes will be replaced by floor-mounted models at no cost before next summer.

Story continues below advertisement

It says the move is aimed at ensuring the health and safety of tenants, staff and visitors.

The housing corporation launched an investigation last month to find out how a window-mounted air conditioner tumbled from an eighth-floor suite and hit a two-year-old girl.

Police said Crystal Mirogho died in hospital after she was hit around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 outside an east-end apartment building.

A lawyer hired by the family said Crystal was being pushed along in a stroller by her mother and siblings when the appliance fell directly on her.

The lawyer, Slavko Ristich, has said the family believes it was “an entirely preventable incident.”

The housing corporation said tenants need to get permission to install a window unit in their apartment, and the agency will no longer grant permission unless the unit is placed over a balcony.

Tenants who had previously been granted permission will not be allowed to reinstall the units, it said. The agency is also asking tenants not to remove units themselves, but to wait for the crews it has hired.

Story continues below advertisement

It is also expanding its program to exchange window units for floor-mounted models, which was previously only available to tenants in buildings where window replacements were being done.

“Sadly, we have seen how the risk of a window air conditioner becoming dislodged can have tragic consequences,” TCHC president and chief executive Kevin Marshman said in a statement.

“We are taking steps to protect the safety of tenants, staff and visitors to our buildings and are asking for the co-operation of tenants as we implement these measures.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies