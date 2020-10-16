TDSB delays next chance for students to switch between online and in-class learning

Open this photo in gallery The Toronto District School Board head office is seen in Toronto, in a Feb. 6, 2018, file photo. Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

The Toronto District School Board is delaying the next chance for elementary students to switch between online and in-class learning until January.

The board had previously said students could make the switch in late November.

It says it’s making the change in a bid to “maintain stability” in schools, and more information about the new policy would come later Friday.

Elementary students at Ontario’s largest school board had their first chance to register to swap between online and in-class instruction on Sept. 30, with the change taking effect earlier this week.

Spokesman Ryan Bird said that at the first chance, 7,500 elementary students went from learning in class to learning remotely, while 3,000 students who had been learning from home moved to the classroom.

The deadline for the first opportunity for high school students with the TDSB to switch between online and in-class learning was yesterday, with the change slated to take effect Nov. 23.

