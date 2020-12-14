TDSB says nine schools closed until January due to COVID-19 outbreaks

Open this photo in gallery The Toronto District School Board head office in Toronto, on Feb. 6, 2018. Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

The Toronto District School Board says nine of its schools will now be closed until after the winter break due to COVID-19 outbreaks at the facilities.

The board says the schools will reopen on Jan. 4.

It says six schools were shut as of Monday.

Two other schools – Thorncliffe Park Public School and Fraser Mustard Early Learning Academy – had been shut earlier and the board says their closure will be extended until the new year.

Last week, the board announced the closure of one other school, Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute, until January.

Thorncliffe Park Public School’s COVID-19 outbreak involves 31 cases in students and two in staff, as well as 17 resolved cases.

