TDSB turning to supply teachers as it rushes to hire for online classes

Canada’s largest school board says it is drawing on its pool of supply teachers as it rushes to meet a surge in demand for online learning.

The Toronto District School Board says it hired 300 teachers Monday and was working today to bring on another 200 to fulfill its staffing needs for online elementary school classes.

Spokesman Ryan Bird says the board anticipates the hiring will be complete in the next few days so the virtual classes can be set up by the end of the week.

Story continues below advertisement

The board announced Monday it was again delaying the start of some virtual elementary classes as more students signed up for online learning.

It said while the online courses were set to begin today, some classes had not yet been assigned a teacher.

Students with no teacher assigned are expected to start off with independent learning.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.