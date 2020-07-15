 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Toronto

TDSB weighs different options as it prepares for possible full return to school in the fall

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
The Toronto District School Board head office is seen in Toronto, on Feb. 6, 2018.

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Ontario’s largest school board is weighing the costs of a full return to school come September, saying one model would come with a $250-million pricetag for elementary schools alone.

The Ministry of Education has given boards until Aug. 4 to provide back-to-school plans that take the COVID-19 pandemic into account, and the Toronto District School Board says some options come at a significant cost.

In a planning document, the board says if elementary students are divided into cohorts of 15 and there aren’t any schedule changes, it will need to hire nearly 2,500 more teachers at a cost of $248.9-million.

The TDSB says if it cuts the school day by 48 minutes, it will only need to hire 988 teachers and the cost will be cut to $98.5-million.

Another option, which would see the youngest students in cohorts of 15 and older elementary students in groups of 20, would require just 200 additional teachers at a price of $20-million.

The board says that model would also see it cut French classes, because there wouldn’t be enough staff to support them.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

