Police say two teen boys are facing charges and a knife has been recovered after a stabbing at an east Toronto mall.

Investigators say officers were called to the Scarborough Town Centre around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on reports of a stabbing.

They say a fight broke out between two groups inside the mall and two young men aged 19 and 20 were injured.

Police had previously said three people were wounded in the fight.

A 14-year-old boy is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous.

A 16-year-old boy is charged with the same offences and several others.

