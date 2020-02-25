 Skip to main content

Toronto

Register
AdChoices

Teen charged with first-degree murder after fatal stabbing in Toronto

The Canadian Press

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Toronto police say they’ve charged a teenager with murder after a fatal stabbing at a business in the city’s north end.

They say officers responded to a call for a stabbing at 12:40 p.m. on Monday.

Officers found a woman and a 17-year-old boy with stab wounds outside the business.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they found a weapon near the teen.

Inside the business, police found Ashley Noell Arzaga, 24, of Toronto, with stab wounds so severe she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies