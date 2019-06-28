Teen dead after shooting in Toronto’s east end, police say

Toronto police say a 17-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in the city’s east end.

It happened late Thursday near the corner of Danzig Street and Morningside Avenue in Scarborough.

Police say there are reports of a suspect leaving the scene in a vehicle, but as yet there’s no description available.

Homicide investigators have taken over the case, and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Danzig and Morningside was the scene of a deadly mass shooting at a barbecue in July 2012.

Two people – 14-year-old Shyanne Charles and 23-year-old Joshua Yasay – were killed, and more than 20 others were injured.

