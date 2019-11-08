Teen taken to hospital after being shot in the leg in Toronto’s north end

Officials say a 14-year-old girl was shot in the leg in Toronto early Friday morning.

Police reported the incident just before 1 a.m. in the city’s north end.

Paramedics say they transported the girl to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say the suspect is known to them.

They say they’re still investigating whether the shooting was an accident or not.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.