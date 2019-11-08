 Skip to main content

Toronto

Teen taken to hospital after being shot in the leg in Toronto’s north end

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

Officials say a 14-year-old girl was shot in the leg in Toronto early Friday morning.

Police reported the incident just before 1 a.m. in the city’s north end.

Paramedics say they transported the girl to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the suspect is known to them.

They say they’re still investigating whether the shooting was an accident or not.

