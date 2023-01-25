Toronto police say a teenage boy is in hospital after being stabbed on a public transit bus in the city’s west end.

Duty Insp. Lori Kranenburg told media at the scene the stabbing took place on a bus at Old Mill subway station around 4 p.m.

She says upon arrival officers found a youth with stab wounds to his torso and legs.

First responders say the 16-year-old victim was taken to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect involved in the incident fled the scene and was last seen heading eastbound on Bloor Street.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s of unknown race with a medium build, wearing a blue mask and blue jacket with the hood up.

In recent days, a woman was stabbed on a streetcar, two uniformed TTC workers were assaulted on their way to work and a TTC driver was shot with a BB gun.